Letter to the editor: Left & our freedoms

In addition to the “Green New Deal,” the agendas of many of the progressive left’s presidential candidates for 2020 contain social justice programs packaged as rights due all Americans. They include health care, living wage, employment, college education, etc. The guarantor of these rights without any cost to the beneficiaries is to be the United States government.

How can we forget that this great country was founded upon the moral principle that all people are created equal and, as such, are entitled to certain basic rights that cannot be surrendered? We should also remember the remarkable difference between our method of government and those of totalitarian states, such as Russia, China or North Korea. Ours was founded upon human rights for all its citizens, which were granted by God our Creator. In contrast, the only rights those who live within the totalitarian states have are those granted them by their dictatorial governments.

I can’t help but think that the more of the far left’s platform is implemented, the more our country moves away from those individual freedoms of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and closer to a centralized form of governing where those who govern determine the rights of the governed.

Ken Mowl

Hempfield