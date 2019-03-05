Letter to the editor: Let’s cancel cable

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

I really enjoyed Tom Purcell’s column “Living the cord-cutting dream” (Feb. 18, TribLIVE). He hit the nail on the head when he wrote that the average cost for cable TV is $1,848 yearly and will go up again this year.

Purcell writes of cancelling cable and getting an antenna to watch local channels, and subscribing to a no-contract internet service for $40 a month. Sounds good to me, instead of $150-$200 a month.

Just what does cable give us? Movies we saw decades ago. Why doesn’t it show repeats of Dean Martin, Dinah Shore, Bing Crosby and Sonny and Cher? Now that’s variety — and all good weekly shows.

There were 201 commercials shown during the Super Bowl. Yes, I counted them. Where is all this money? Why do they charge the public so much?

We should all cancel cable for a month and then maybe we’d get a break on the bill. I’m with Tom and ready for an antenna.

Mary Ann Buffer

Youngwood