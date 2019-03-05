Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: Let’s cancel cable | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Let’s cancel cable

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:00 a.m

48 minutes ago

I really enjoyed Tom Purcell’s column “Living the cord-cutting dream” (Feb. 18, TribLIVE). He hit the nail on the head when he wrote that the average cost for cable TV is $1,848 yearly and will go up again this year.

Purcell writes of cancelling cable and getting an antenna to watch local channels, and subscribing to a no-contract internet service for $40 a month. Sounds good to me, instead of $150-$200 a month.

Just what does cable give us? Movies we saw decades ago. Why doesn’t it show repeats of Dean Martin, Dinah Shore, Bing Crosby and Sonny and Cher? Now that’s variety — and all good weekly shows.

There were 201 commercials shown during the Super Bowl. Yes, I counted them. Where is all this money? Why do they charge the public so much?

We should all cancel cable for a month and then maybe we’d get a break on the bill. I’m with Tom and ready for an antenna.

Mary Ann Buffer

Youngwood

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.