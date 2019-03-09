Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Let's eliminate unproductives
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Let’s eliminate unproductives

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:00 a.m

I most enthusiastically applaud Al Duerig’s acknowledgment of the problem of overpopulation (“Overpopulation will destroy earth,” Feb. 27, TribLIVE). I do think he is proposing a solution at the wrong end of the problem. Eliminating the unborn or newly born is not really most efficient. The ultimate approach is to eliminate the unproductives, i.e., primarily the elderly, but also other unproductives.

It has been proposed that elimination of the elderly should occur, and actually be required, upon completion of their 70th year. The unborn have vitality, energy and imagination obviously no longer exhibited by the elderly.

If, as I would suggest, the age of elimination was 65, the entire Social Security Administration would be eliminated, along with its prohibitive costs. Likewise, Medicare and its unbelievable expenses would be eliminated, along with most of the medical establishment: medical procedures, equipment, practitioners, personnel, etc.

It is unfortunate the elderly can, and do, overwhelm logic by voting. I am distressed that enthusiastic population-control advocates do not provide us, by their examples, their own eliminations. These would be fine examples for the rest of us.

I would caution Mr. Duerig to ensure, to the extent possible his “green” disposal to illustrate his final commitment to ensuring his most considered and efficient use of the world’s resources.

This writer has recently completed the excess of having existed for 90 years, of which at least 30 have been shamefully wasted expenditures of the world’s precious resources and continue to be embarrassingly so.

George Wandell

Hempfield

