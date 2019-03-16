Letter to the editor: Lewis & Clark & Pittsburgh
44 minutes ago
Regarding Bob Bauder’s article “Pittsburgh recognized as starting point for Lewis and Clark expedition” (March 10, TribLIVE): Meriwether Lewis wrote in his journal on May 14, 1804: “The mouth of the River Dubois is to be considered as the point of departure.”
The River Dubois enters the Mississippi from the east across from where the Missouri enters from the west. It is the location of their winter camp of 1803-04.
That in no way diminishes the importance of Pittsburgh to the expedition. The city contributed much to the expedition, including the construction of the keelboat. As Bauder also points out, the federal government has extended the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail east to recognize these contributions.
I think it should go farther east to Harpers Ferry, W.Va., where Lewis had the failed iron-frame boat built and purchased other supplies, and Philadelphia, where Lewis received much of his training.
Fred Andres
St Louis, Mo.