Letter to the editor: Look to locals for Greensburg planning
48 minutes ago
Regarding the letter “Greensburg needs competent planning director” (March 3, TribLIVE): As a graduate architect, the importance of the planning director position is not lost on me.
City Council would be remiss to not search close to home to find their new candidate. Highly educated, skilled and talented young people in Greensburg are the city’s most underutilized resource. Recruit from a talent pool that knows this city — its faults and its victories. Greensburg deserves more than high barriers to entry when it comes to starting a new business; more than red Xs on abandoned structures; more than empty storefronts downtown.
We cannot simply throw money at a problem and hope it will be fixed. We must look critically at the systems in place that contribute to these issues and make swift repairs. We must acknowledge and leverage the tenacity of those who live and work in Greensburg.
Christiana Copper
Delmont