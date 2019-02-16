Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Minimum wage hike will hurt poor
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Minimum wage hike will hurt poor

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Saturday, February 16, 2019

Does it make you feel better that the minimum wage is going up? You’ve been told that it will help the working class poor, and this will help increase what they have to spend and the economy. Wrong, wrong and wrong.

There’s no evidence to support the claim. Increasing the minimum wage leads to fewer jobs, businesses closing and higher prices. It’s simple logic. For every action there is an opposite and equal reaction. When you raise payroll, someone has to pay for it in the form of higher prices and taxes.

The truth is that union contracts are tied to the minimum wage. Gov. Tom Wolf is paying off his voter base. It’s a feel-good measure that’s going to cost everyone more money and hurt the working poor the most.

Raymond Schratz

Butler

