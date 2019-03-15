Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Nation needs protection | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Nation needs protection

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Friday, March 15, 2019 10:00 a.m

About an hour ago

There is a clear picture in the public’s mind of what takes place in a home invasion.

The violation of the homeowner’s space, person, goods and financial well-being happens in an abrupt, mostly violent way. The invaders burst through the door and the nightmare episode begins.

The emotional trauma continues after the home invasion, days, weeks or months later. Details keep coming up when dealing with the authorities or the returning of stolen property.

Nightmares continue — post-traumatic stress for the rest of your life.

This description is what is happening on the southern border of the United States due to illegal migration.

We are having unwanted deaths, robberies and mayhem. The dirty little secret is the financial impact on our citizens, specifically the less fortunate. Every time an illegal immigrant crosses the border, he is taking funding away from “our” own needy citizens.

In Pennsylvania we have the castle doctrine. We need a nationwide version of this to enforce our sovereignty.

I would state for the record we need immigration, but we need to have a say over the conditions of immigration, not 30 more years of political nonsense.

The wall is just one of several needs that we must have to protect our citizens from national invasion on the southern border.

Ray Borkoski

Ford City

