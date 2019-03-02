Letter to the editor: ‘No wall’ is no deal

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Such a deal, as the Jewish sometimes sarcastically say, and such a deal the border deal isn’t that President Trump and those who stand with him don’t like and think a lousy deal.

Of course, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with her poisoned apples of impeachment and “no wall” for Trump, and her appeasing progressive Democrats and RINO cohorts are again pleased with themselves for not giving in to the president, and are confident he won’t counter with a government shutdown this time around.

But to the smug victors of this “no border” deal go the spoils for immigration and the ground being laid for socialism, sounding a death knoll for the grand republic established in the days of Ben Franklin, who challenged, “if you can keep it.”

It is my undying hope that more of the persistent liberals will wake up to reality and quit turning off their alarm clocks. Ahoy, liberals, awaken to reality, and we conservative patriots will welcome you aboard.

This was written as it should be from an old sailor and conservative patriot who stands for a great America.

Clay Stover

West Newton