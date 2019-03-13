Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Not true Democrats
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Not true Democrats

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:00 a.m

49 minutes ago

My family — parents, uncles, aunts and cousins — were all members of the Democratic Party. They were members when it was the party of the working class; the people who came to America to worship God, work hard, raise a family and search for the American dream. I and my wife were members of that great party.

But the party of Harry Truman is being invaded by far left liberal socialists who are not true Democrats. They call themselves Democrats because the voters would not accept them as socialist or communists, which so many of them are. They would never have been elected if they called themselves what they really are.

They have radical ideas that will bankrupt America. They are for keeping religion out of schools, abortion and legalization of marijuana, and are against the wall that would protect our borders.

I believe they are motivated by hatred and not love of country, blinded by hate of President Trump and for nothing that is righteous or positive for America. A newly elected radical congresswoman exclaimed her goal was to “impeach the (expletive).” They are screamers who are blinded by greed.

The true Democrats have to revolt against this cancerous invasion and bring their party back to represent the “people” — or “lose” it to socialists.

Rev. Tony Joseph

Johnstown

The writer is pastor of St. Stephen’s Orthodox Church, Latrobe.

