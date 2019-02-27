Letter to the editor: Overpopulation will destroy earth

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Regarding Rudolph Puchan’s letter “Democrats & abortion” (Feb. 12, TribLIVE): I agree that abortion is an ugly business and certainly birth control should obviate the need for it, but I would challenge Puchan to show me any world problem that is not attributable to overpopulation, directly or indirectly. Too many people driving too many ever -bigger cars and heating ever-bigger houses will eventually make our earth uninhabitable by man or beast (It’s not a hoax.). So Puchan should ask himself which is better: That a few children are not born, or that all life on earth ceases to exist?

Puchan states that there have been 60 million babies killed since 1973. If, during that time, each of them had had three kids, and each of those had three more, that would more than double the population of this country alone. If we don’t do something to control our population, nature will do it for us, by wars, starvation and disease. So where better to start than parents not having children they don’t want and/or cannot afford to raise?

Puchan seems to think that God has told us that all lives must be preserved. This is written, supposedly, in texts created thousands of years ago by men who thought the earth was flat. Puchan would not have had to wander far to find verses advocating genocide.

If there is a God, he is indeed a very cruel one, who takes many babies by disease yet insists that we preserve every life — but provides such a small home for them.

Al Duerig

Salem