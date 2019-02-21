Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Peduto's gun wishes
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Peduto’s gun wishes

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, February 21, 2019 10:00 a.m

About an hour ago

Why are people so up in arms (pun intended) about Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wishing for a gun ban? Little girls wish for ponies and to be princesses; little boys wish to be cowboys and astronauts. Parents don’t tell them that wishing is wrong, and that most wishes don’t come true. They lead to possibly better wishes and a creative mind to reach for them.

My wishes are that a drug user never gets revived, especially for free; that pedophiles never get released from jail; and that the Steelers win Super Bowl LIV. The point is that we/I can hope and pray for anything but it’s usually not under our control. We have two great state lawmakers in Kim Ward and Mike Reese. We should all hope they have a long wish list.

One last note: Stop complaining about everything and just enjoy life. You really should wish for a good one.

Russell Fenton

Fairfield

