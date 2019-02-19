Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: Pollution & our leaders | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Pollution & our leaders

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:00 a.m

12 minutes ago

In the article, “Officials: Temperature swings cause poor air quality in Allegheny County” (Feb. 5, TribLIVE), Matt Mehalik of the Breathe Project says that Allegheny County’s air quality issues may be exacerbated by a quick temperature warm-up, but the problem of air pollution comes from polluting sources in the county. I agree with Mehalik; however, I don’t believe Allegheny County’s air issues are only from local polluting sources.

Industrial facilities located just over the county line in Washington County also pose a threat of increased air pollution to Pittsburgh. Two oil and gas companies have built refineries less than three miles from the county line.

Energy Transfer/Sunoco Logistics’ Revolution cryogenic processing plant and its Bulger compressor station sit next to neighboring MarkWest Energy’s cryogenic processing plant and its Smith compressor station. This massive oil and gas build-out creates air pollution which also blows into Pittsburgh.

In addition to the massive build-out in Bulger, neighboring Robinson Township, Washington County’s board of supervisors approved construction of a gas-fired power plant that will also contribute to Pittsburgh’s pollution problem. And finally, the gas plant owner, Robinson Power Company LLC, is seeking approval to locate a coal combustion waste dump adjacent to that plant.

Temperature swings don’t create particulate matter air issues. Polluting sources such as refineries, power plants and fly ash dumps create air pollution that impacts regional air quality. We need our leaders to make better choices to protect our health.

Cathy Lodge

Smith Township, Washington County

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.