Letter to the editor: Pollution & our leaders

In the article, “Officials: Temperature swings cause poor air quality in Allegheny County” (Feb. 5, TribLIVE), Matt Mehalik of the Breathe Project says that Allegheny County’s air quality issues may be exacerbated by a quick temperature warm-up, but the problem of air pollution comes from polluting sources in the county. I agree with Mehalik; however, I don’t believe Allegheny County’s air issues are only from local polluting sources.

Industrial facilities located just over the county line in Washington County also pose a threat of increased air pollution to Pittsburgh. Two oil and gas companies have built refineries less than three miles from the county line.

Energy Transfer/Sunoco Logistics’ Revolution cryogenic processing plant and its Bulger compressor station sit next to neighboring MarkWest Energy’s cryogenic processing plant and its Smith compressor station. This massive oil and gas build-out creates air pollution which also blows into Pittsburgh.

In addition to the massive build-out in Bulger, neighboring Robinson Township, Washington County’s board of supervisors approved construction of a gas-fired power plant that will also contribute to Pittsburgh’s pollution problem. And finally, the gas plant owner, Robinson Power Company LLC, is seeking approval to locate a coal combustion waste dump adjacent to that plant.

Temperature swings don’t create particulate matter air issues. Polluting sources such as refineries, power plants and fly ash dumps create air pollution that impacts regional air quality. We need our leaders to make better choices to protect our health.

Cathy Lodge

Smith Township, Washington County