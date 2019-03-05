Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Pope's words on sex abuse misinterpreted
Letter to the editor: Pope’s words on sex abuse misinterpreted

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

After reading the editorial “Pope lowers sex abuse expectations” (Jan. 29, TribLIVE), I am left somewhat disillusioned by the writer’s interpretation of the Pope Francis’ words. While I agree that sexual abuse is a major problem in the Catholic Church and powerful action must be taken, the “inflated expectations” the pope discusses are taken out of context. 

He is not “lowering” expectations; he is stating that nothing will be able to eliminate the problem entirely because assault is not merely a deficiency of the church but of society as a whole. While the writer admits that assault is a “human problem,” the quote is interpreted in a way that implies that any other sexual assault case is a failing of just the church.

The writer uses the church’s strong stance against capital punishment and abortion as backing for the argument that the church does not care, but those issues are a moral issue, not a “human problem.”

While the church can and should stand strong against assault, the writer misreads the pope setting realistic expectations as a sign that the church is apathetic.

Rin Swann

Sewickley

The writer, a senior at North Allegheny Senior High, wrote this letter for an Honors Argument class.

