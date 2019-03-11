Letter to the editor: Racism & victims

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

As a boy, I adored Roberto Clemente. Not just because he ran like he was on fire and threw like no one will again. He was the ultimate athlete/philanthropist, literally giving his life to help the oppressed. As an adult, I hope to someday vote for Condoleezza Rice for president. These are just two of the endless cases where blacks are superior to me physically, morally and intellectually.

That said, I detest black leaders who push the corrosive, degrading narrative that blacks are forever victims — people like Al Sharpton, Maxine Waters and Kamala Harris. They do it to advance lucrative careers and lifestyles that have no correlation to those they exploit.

Does non-hoax racism exist? You bet it does. Is it rampant among white Americans? Absolutely not. Supremacists of any ilk are despicable. So are successful blacks — often politicians — who want all people of color to believe they’ll never be more than victims.

Take our prior president. Blessed with the world’s largest microphone, he knowingly ignored the “absentee father” issue and how it — not white privilege or red hats — is the greatest current impediment to blacks. Addressing this with passion, even once, would’ve inspired an entire nation to stop race-baiting and embrace family. Even now, he cares more for celebrity and legacy than leadership, still tracking closer to a Sharpton than an MLK.

As the son of poor, white parents from Braddock, the only privilege I recall was joint parental love and support. It was always more than enough, but nothing today’s black leaders ever seem to promote.

Robert Szypulski

Penn Township, Westmoreland County