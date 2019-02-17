Letter to the editor: Republican greed has hurt country

Good policies don’t last forever. Just think what a better country we could have been, but politics got in the way.

Our country could have been in better financial shape for our children’s children. But the greed of the Republican Party has screwed up our standard way of living.

The truth is hard to find, but you have to look at the overall situation, and the effect. Our government should never have bailed out Wall Street’s stupid, greedy, risky investments. It should have allowed those companies to fail. Then, we got talked into long, costly wars that never really accomplished anything.

They gave the rich tax breaks. We were paying down our national debt with President Clinton’s moderate tax raises. The $600 billion-plus surplus was given back to the people for votes. Now, we are $22 trillion in debt, and nobody wants to deal with it.

It was foolish to give the very rich big tax cuts. There is no money for “the wall.” The International Monetary Fund wants to replace the dollar with a new, gold-backed currency. We will wish we stayed the path, and America could have been great again.

George O. Curry

White