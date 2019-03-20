Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Rest of world cleaning up
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Rest of world cleaning up

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 10:00 a.m

As reported by the Associated Press Feb. 25, many companies who produce consumer products are now making the effects of climate change a major part of their look ahead to a planet where increasing heat will alter what people buy. But once again, the United States is falling behind in adjusting its product mix to the reality of global warming.

The failure of our leaders to come to terms with climate change will drag our economy down as the rest of the countries, all part of the 2015 Paris accord, will be better prepared to meet the needs of people living in a warmer world.

We must let our politicians know that we want action on global warming. While the debate about the “what” and “when” of the Green New Deal rages, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (House Resolution 763, energyinnovationact .org) is “shovel-ready” now to put a price on carbon and drastically lower fossil fuel emissions in the United States. This legislation is good for the economy, creating millions of jobs in the next 10 years; it’s good for our health, savings hundreds of thousands of lives because of cleaner air and water; and it will put money in the pockets of most American families by providing a monthly dividend to be spent however you choose.

Before it’s too late, call and urge your congress member to co-sponsor the legislation. Call Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, letting them know you want the act reintroduced, and passed, in the Senate.

Bruce Cooper

Adams

