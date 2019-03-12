Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Say ‘no’ to recreational marijuana | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Say ‘no’ to recreational marijuana

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:00 a.m

Please do not support legalizing “recreational” marijuana — for the sake of Pennsylvanians’ well-being. 

An article in the Aug. 4, 2018 edition of World Magazine titled “The Green Rush Begins” states, “According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, about 30 percent of users will develop some sort of dependence on the drug, with 9 percent becoming addicted. The 2016 World Health Organization report and a 2017 National Academy of Sciences study depict marijuana as harmful and potentially addictive for up to 50 percent of users. … Studies show marijuana to be dangerous to the adolescent brain, in some cases leading to permanent reductions in IQ.”

An article in the January 2019 edition of Hillsdale College’s Imprimus magazine titled “Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence” provides evidence that many mental/schizophrenic patients frequently used marijuana at an early age. The article also indicated that the “pain” benefits of marijuana were not significant, and even led to violence.

Marijuana alters brain chemistry and function. Is that what our Pennsylvania youth need? Do we need more drivers to be “under the influence” and driving recklessly?

Will marijuana sales make our society safer? Do we have to lose more loved ones to mental illnesses, addiction or traffic accidents just to make money for Pennsylvania? No! We deserve better.

Post objections online at www.governor.pa.gov/recreational-marijuana-feedback/.

Linda G. McMannis

New Kensington

