Letter to the editor: Senator minimizes crime of DUI

One of our esteemed U.S. senators recently stated that illegal immigrants who are caught driving under the influence should not be considered criminals.

Think about this for a minute. Thousands of Americans are maimed or killed every year by DUI drivers. It is totally willful and criminal to get behind the wheel of a vehicle without your full mental and physical capability to control it. When something goes wrong, it is not an accident; it is a willful, criminal act.

This country has made a massive effort to reduce the number of people driving drunk. Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other organizations have been successful in educating and changing the way people think about drinking and driving, but it still exists.

And remember, there are two sides to statistics about drunk driving: the side that caused it and the side that suffered from it. So often we state the number of crimes, whatever they may be. We should also state the number of victims to give a complete statistic.

The criminal may serve time and then go on to live a full life. But the victim of that crime may live with life-changing disabilities or not live at all. And the victim’s family is altered forever.

When someone has reached the lofty position of U.S. senator, you would think he would think before making reckless and insulting statements giving no thought to the victims of DUI.

Joan Jezek

Plum