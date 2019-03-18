Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Ski patrollers save day | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Ski patrollers save day

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Monday, March 18, 2019 10:00 a.m

About an hour ago

In February, I sustained a significant and painful injury to my wrist in a skiing mishap at Seven Springs. I am on the mend after surgery.

I wanted to thank the ski patroller who tended to me, kneeling in the snow and speaking volumes of comfort while taking care of business. His fellow patrollers quickly transported me by sled to the ski patrol station, where more kind and skilled attention was provided.

To all who helped me that day, please know your calm professionalism and gentle caring was the bright spot during an unnerving event.

To Joe Public, a reminder: These selfless servants are volunteers. We may not think of ski patrollers as first responders, but they are — and they are first-class ones. Thank you all for a job well done. I salute you.

Cheryl Werle

Jones Mills

