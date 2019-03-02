Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: Socialism vs. democratic socialism | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Socialism vs. democratic socialism

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 2, 2019 10:00 a.m

10 minutes ago

It is about time that the American people were educated and informed about what true “socialism” is and is not. The fact is that in true socialism, “the means of production” are owned and controlled by all of the people. In other words, in true socialism all of the workplaces and businesses are owned, controlled and run by all of the people for the good and well-being of all of the people. They are not privately owned by individuals and groups.

In true socialism, we would not be totally equal in terms of how much we would get paid for our work, but it would be much, much more equal than we are now. We would share what we have.

People like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who call themselves “democratic socialists” are actually ultra-liberal/progressive Democrats who believe that our federal government should do more and spend more on the safety net and other social programs that help the poor, near-poor, lower-middle class, middle class and even the upper-middle-class.

They don’t advocate replacing our capitalist economic system with a truly socialist economic system. They support our capitalist economic system, but they want a capitalist economic system that has more federal government spending to help all of the people just as our traditional allies do more of than we do here in the USA.

So, Republicans and Democrats, please stop spreading the false belief that having a program like “Social Security” somehow makes us a “socialist” country. Because it does not.

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, N.Y.

The writer is a former Squirrel Hill resident who recently announced his candidacy for the U.S. Congress.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.