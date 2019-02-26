Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: Socialism will destroy us | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Socialism will destroy us

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:00 a.m

23 minutes ago

Upon reflecting on the passing of President George Herbert Walker Bush, it occurred to me that those of the World War II generation — “The Greatest Generation” — will soon be gone. This generation helped rescue us from being taken over by a brutal totalitarian regime of the Axis powers led by the Nazis. The anacronym of the Nazi party translates into the National Socialist German Workers Party.

Today, as we witness the slow passing of that great generation, who so valiantly defeated the Nazis, we see the rise of power in our own country of the Democratic socialists of America. Again the ideas of socialism (and communism) — such as free health care and education, redistribution of income from those who earn to those who don’t, elimination of national borders, liberalization of abortion laws, mocking of traditional values and religious faith — are luring the naive young generation of our modern society into the false belief that government is the answer to all personal and social problems.

Today we face an ideological war threatening traditional American values of freedom, independence, limited government power, self-reliance and faith in God that founded the United States of America and made it the most prosperous and free nation in world history. However, instead of fighting a foreign enemy in brutal battlefields around the world, we now must face an ideological battle in our own nation fighting against socialism that threatens once again to destroy the foundation upon which this country was founded.

Joel I. Last

Greensburg

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.