Letter to the editor: Socialism will destroy us
23 minutes ago
Upon reflecting on the passing of President George Herbert Walker Bush, it occurred to me that those of the World War II generation — “The Greatest Generation” — will soon be gone. This generation helped rescue us from being taken over by a brutal totalitarian regime of the Axis powers led by the Nazis. The anacronym of the Nazi party translates into the National Socialist German Workers Party.
Today, as we witness the slow passing of that great generation, who so valiantly defeated the Nazis, we see the rise of power in our own country of the Democratic socialists of America. Again the ideas of socialism (and communism) — such as free health care and education, redistribution of income from those who earn to those who don’t, elimination of national borders, liberalization of abortion laws, mocking of traditional values and religious faith — are luring the naive young generation of our modern society into the false belief that government is the answer to all personal and social problems.
Today we face an ideological war threatening traditional American values of freedom, independence, limited government power, self-reliance and faith in God that founded the United States of America and made it the most prosperous and free nation in world history. However, instead of fighting a foreign enemy in brutal battlefields around the world, we now must face an ideological battle in our own nation fighting against socialism that threatens once again to destroy the foundation upon which this country was founded.
Joel I. Last
Greensburg