Letter to the editor: Sunday hunting

I would like to clarify a few things for Wayne Campbell (“Keep Sunday hunting ban,” Feb. 23, TribLIVE). He thinks the public should have had more time to discuss lifting the ban on Sunday hunting, but this argument has been around for years.

He doesn’t reveal that Pennsylvania legislators have the power to enable the Game Commission to set their own license fees, thereby raising operational money.

He says people want the ban because of reverence and family time. No one is forced to hunt on Sunday.

As to the safety argument: Hunting is one of the safest outdoor activities around. You are 105 more times likely to be injured playing tackle football, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. I am sure the Game Commission and the NRA would like to hear ways to improve the hunting and gun safety instruction system.

Many people have never experienced hunting, and that hurts our recruitment efforts. Maybe Campbell could reach out and show these people hunting can be a fun and safe experience.

Sam Petrill

Jeannette