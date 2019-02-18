Letter to the editor: Supporting clean energy
I am writing to express support of the 100 percent renewable energy bill introduced in Harrisburg last month, and to thank Summer Lee, D-Swissvale, for becoming a co-sponsor. Already some of Pennsylvania’s largest cities such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Allentown are committed to going 100 percent renewable. And they aren’t alone: Major companies such as Mars, Johnson & Johnson and Google are on board. They are joined by agricultural manufacturers like Big G Green, the Pocono Raceway and more.
Moving Pennsylvania to 100 percent renewable energy will make us a national leader, save consumers money and cut pollution. More than 60,000 people are employed in clean-energy jobs installing solar equipment, building wind farms and making buildings more energy-efficient. Renewables will create ongoing, good-paying jobs.
Clean energy will move our economy into the future. At the same time, it will improve our health and help us steward our environmental resources. Our dependence on fossil fuels has left a trail of destruction. Supporting 100 percent renewables in Pennsylvania is the responsible way to go.
Gaye Fifer
Swissvale