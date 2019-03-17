Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Thank you, President Trump | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Thank you, President Trump

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 17, 2019 10:00 a.m

About an hour ago

Thank you President Trump:

… for being the first president since Nixon to not release your tax returns (with the exception of Ford, who released a summary rather than a return).

… for tweeting offensive names about those who disagree with the stand you take.

… for bullying, name-calling and changing your explanation for statements that you have made.

… for revoking Obama-era gun checks for people with mental illness.

… for supporting the NRA’s position by not raising the age limit on buying certain assault- style weapons from 18 to 21, and supporting a proposal to arm teachers.

… for placing the U.S. military on the southern border and authorizing Border Patrol to use tear gas on asylum-seekers, including women and children.

… for sending asylum- seeking parents back to their country of origin while keeping their children in the United States.

… for the decision to place the economy of the United States above the murder and torture by the Saudi Arabian government of a journalist residing in the United States.

… for telling us that money was paid to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal as private transactions.

… for allowing Americans to go without health insurance and doing nothing to lower the price of prescription medicine.

And lastly, thank you, President Trump, for using a government shutdown in an effort to force the appropriation of $5.7 billion for a wall that you said would be paid for by Mexico.

Ann Czamara

Murrysville

