Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: Trump ‘hate’ is justified | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Trump ‘hate’ is justified

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:00 a.m

Let’s be clear about the emotion of hate. Some letter-writers are aghast at the degree of hatred that has been directed at Donald Trump and his presidency. Here are two questions for their consideration.

1. From our earliest years, are we not taught to hate mendacity, fraud, arrogance, narcissism, rudeness, crudity, lewdness, bullying and bigotry?

2. When these “abstractions” are personified, i.e., exhibited in the behavior of a person, is it not understandable that a hate reaction is warranted and likely to occur?

Our nation is suffering a great wound. And before healing can begin, the wound must be cauterized. Trump personifies and demonstrates in his life and his presidency all the listed elements that provoke the hate reaction. It’s as if our country has unwittingly shot itself in the foot by electing him.

Fortunately, most Americans recognize that the wound is not fatal. We have elections. And our fondest hope is that a candidate will emerge with the right message, broad popular appeal and strength to counter the vituperation Trump is a master at discharging — a candidate who loves truth and truth-telling and exhibits humility, grace, selflessness and manners.

It takes a powerful stimulus to release a powerful emotion like hate. But hate is a justifiable reaction against a target deserving of it. One need not apologize for harboring or expressing it, much less cower under the opprobrium that the self-righteous tend to apply to it.

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.