Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: TSA thanks Pittsburgh for support | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: TSA thanks Pittsburgh for support

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Saturday, February 16, 2019 10:00 a.m

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh area’s outpouring of support to Transportation Security Administration workers during the recent government shutdown was overwhelming, and we sincerely thank you.

Knowing that TSA was on the job without getting paid, the ’Burgh community stepped in. The airport, airlines, restaurants, bakeries, delis and businesses provided lunches for the TSA workforce. Airport vendors offered free meals, gift cards and food. McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A offered free meals daily. Other airport vendors offered cookies, bagels, treats, coffee and gift cards. Passengers stopped to thank TSA officers for their service, and travelers donated gift cards to help offset the temporary loss of paychecks.

Colfax Elementary School students sent letters of support. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Pittsburgh Airport Aviation Ambassadors offered part-time jobs for TSA officers when they were off-duty. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank established a food pantry. The Muslim Association of Greater Pittsburgh donated lunch, and the East Liberty Presbyterian Church served dinner. The Hebrew Free Loan Association offered short-term, no-interest loans, and Citizens Bank offered low-interest loans. Ten hotels from the Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott chains donated cases of food.

Finally, I want to thank the TSA staff who worked and continued to serve without pay, taking care of TSA business and honoring their oath to keep travelers safe.

When people refer to Pittsburgh as the City of Champions, they typically refer to our sports teams. But these past few weeks, you have been our champions. Thank you.

Karen Keys-Turner

Coraopolis

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.