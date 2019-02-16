Letter to the editor: TSA thanks Pittsburgh for support

The Pittsburgh area’s outpouring of support to Transportation Security Administration workers during the recent government shutdown was overwhelming, and we sincerely thank you.

Knowing that TSA was on the job without getting paid, the ’Burgh community stepped in. The airport, airlines, restaurants, bakeries, delis and businesses provided lunches for the TSA workforce. Airport vendors offered free meals, gift cards and food. McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A offered free meals daily. Other airport vendors offered cookies, bagels, treats, coffee and gift cards. Passengers stopped to thank TSA officers for their service, and travelers donated gift cards to help offset the temporary loss of paychecks.

Colfax Elementary School students sent letters of support. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Pittsburgh Airport Aviation Ambassadors offered part-time jobs for TSA officers when they were off-duty. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank established a food pantry. The Muslim Association of Greater Pittsburgh donated lunch, and the East Liberty Presbyterian Church served dinner. The Hebrew Free Loan Association offered short-term, no-interest loans, and Citizens Bank offered low-interest loans. Ten hotels from the Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott chains donated cases of food.

Finally, I want to thank the TSA staff who worked and continued to serve without pay, taking care of TSA business and honoring their oath to keep travelers safe.

When people refer to Pittsburgh as the City of Champions, they typically refer to our sports teams. But these past few weeks, you have been our champions. Thank you.

Karen Keys-Turner

Coraopolis