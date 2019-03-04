Letter to the editor: Uncovering human trafficking
57 minutes ago
Regarding “Robert Kraft charges no reason for celebration” (Feb. 25, TribLIVE): Come on, what a shallow editorial. Kraft’s charges are all about human trafficking. He has had a girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander, 39, since 2012, one year after his wife died. Kraft is worth $6 billion, so put that money to good use on the big issue of human trafficking.
Dosomething.org reports that:
• Human trafficking is the third largest international crime industry, generating $32 billion in profit annually — including $15.5 billion in industrialized countries.
• Approximately 80 percent of trafficking involves sexual exploitation, and 19 percent involves labor exploitation, according to some estimates.
• The U.S. State Department reports that 600,000 to 800,000 people are trafficked across international borders every year, of which 80 percent are female and half are children.
It is about time that human trafficking is uncovered. The world is much more than sports and the New England Patriots winning. Kraft and other imbeciles like him have no concern or respect for human life.
Milyssa Ross Sassos
Greensburg