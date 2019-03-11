Letter to the editor: Vaccine controversy

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

In reply to letter-writer Hank Baughman (“Vaccines are safe?,” March 3, TribLIVE): Yes, there is a National Child Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) that was passed in 1998 largely because in the 1970s and ’80s there was controversy concerning the DPT (diptheria, pertussis, tetanus) vaccine.

There were anecdotal reports that the pertussis (whooping cough) component of the DPT vaccine caused brain injury. Later studies proved that the alleged vaccine-induced brain damage was actually a condition called infantile epilepsy.

The NCVIA was created because large jury awards in lawsuits against different vaccine companies and doctors threatened to cause shortages and reduced vaccination rates for preventable diseases.

According to the Center for Disease Control, from 2006-17, over 3.4 billion doses of vaccines were distributed in the United States, and 4,172 vaccine cases were compensated. That means that for every 1 million doses of vaccines administered, one individual was compensated.

Lastly: It wasn’t mentioned, but no, autism is not caused by vaccination, regardless of what Jenny McCarthy has to say.

Richard Dulemba

Washington Township, Westmoreland County