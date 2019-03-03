Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Vaccines are safe? | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Vaccines are safe?

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 3, 2019 10:00 a.m

About an hour ago

I find it deplorable that some doctors refuse to see unvaccinated kids (“Doctors’ dilemma: To see or not to see unvaccinated kids,” Feb. 18, TribLIVE). This discrimination is feeding into vilification and outright hate increasingly directed at vaccine-free children and their parents, many of whom do not vaccinate after diligent research convinced them that the risks of the injections exceed those of the conditions they target and that the drugs are unsafe. Exactly my conclusion in 1988 after researching vaccines at the Pitt’s medical school library.

How does one call safe drugs that we know have injured thousands of children and probably tens of thousands? Exact numbers of such injuries are unknown because fewer than 1 percent of vaccine adverse-reactions are reported, according to a Harvard Pilgrim study.

If vaccines are safe, why is there a National Child Vaccine Injury Act, under which $4 billion has been paid to victims of vaccine injuries? These facts are largely unknown because the media does not report on it .

Also largely unknown is that uniquely and outrageously in American law, vaccine makers cannot be sued for injuries the drugs cause. No other industry is exempt from liability suits.

What about the explosion in child neurological dysfunction and injecting infants and children with aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, polysorbate, acetone and other toxic agents that are in vaccines?

There are many other questions as well that people should know about before they are denied control over what is injected into their children and themselves.

Hank Baughman

Unity

