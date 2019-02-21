Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Vandergrift’s problems | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Vandergrift’s problems

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, February 21, 2019 10:00 a.m

About an hour ago

We moved to Vandergrift from another state, and although we were born in Pennsylvania, this is our first impression.

Some of the borough employees appear to have the attitude that the citizens of Vandergrift work for them. Any Vandergrift employees with that mindset, please be advised that you work for the citizens of Vandergrift.

Much of the borough structure and information flow seems to be kept on a “need to know” basis, almost secretive. Some seem to think that the citizens wouldn’t understand the borough ordinances. The internet link is difficult to find even with Google. Anyone interested, the link is https://ecode360.com/VA3618.

Vandergrift needs a great deal more than transparency.

Stephen M. Jurovic

Vandergrift

