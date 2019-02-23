Letter to the editor: Voter registration is easy

One has to admire the subtle cleverness of state Rep. Sara Innamorato’s op-ed “It’s time for automatic voter registration in Pa.” (Feb. 9, TribLIVE). This appears to be taken directly from the socialist playbook. Drum up a phony problem where there isn’t one, disguise it as saving democracy, then soft-sell it to people who aren’t really paying attention.

Her plan would allow automatic voter registration for anyone having dealings with PennDOT or other state agencies. This under the guise of “amplifying” your voice by “simplifying and strengthening” our democracy.” What exactly does that mean?

Let’s call this what it is, a blatant attempt to get more mindless, uninterested, easy to influence folks to vote “left.” You know, because this process is so “hard” to understand. Forget the millions from all parties, who over decades, showed interest, registered, then voted. Wow! How have we managed all these years?

Do yourself a favor Sara, Google “How to register to vote in PA,” then note the various links that use words like “quick,” “easy,” “convenient” and “free.”

Calling the current registration process “complicated” and “a significant obstacle” is disingenuous and reeks of the far left’s usual misdirection tactics. People who can’t follow a simple procedure, or take the time to do so, shouldn’t be voting anyway. These “problems” are manufactured by folks with an agenda, which in this case is controlling votes. Leave voting to those intelligent enough and caring enough to take a few minutes to fill out a simple form. At least that shows some interest.

Tim Kaczmarek

Natrona Heights