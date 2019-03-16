Letter to the editor: We don’t need self-driving cars

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Can someone please tell me why on earth we need self-driving cars? This is one of the biggest wastes of time, money and technology I’ve ever seen. Not only that, but you still need to sit behind the wheel. What’s the advantage, and who gets sued when your so-called self-driving car hurts or kills someone (which has already happened)?

If you like sitting in the driver’s seat of your nice, new self-driving car nervously wondering if it’s going to stop or not, then go for it.

Here’s the deal: If you can’t or don’t know how to drive, you shouldn’t own a car. If you do need to get somewhere, they make taxis, buses, trains and friends for that.

It might be a little different if you could call your self-driving car from your neighborhood bar and it will come and pick you up without any worry of getting a ticket, but you can’t.

What a waste.

Dwayne Buffer

Youngwood