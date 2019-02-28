Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letter to the editor: Westmoreland’s ‘death spiral’ | TribLIVE.com
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Westmoreland’s ‘death spiral’

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:00 a.m

10 minutes ago

The famous line from “Field of Dreams” is “If you build it, they will come.” At the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce State of the County luncheon Jan 10, County Commissioner Chuck Anderson said that “our county is in a death spiral” regarding population growth.

Have the commissioners done their due diligence to attract employers? Their $309,000 Reimagining Our Westmoreland plan does not affix a cost to implement and says very little regarding jobs. One aspect calls for re-engineering neighborhoods with diversity (non-whites vote 72 percent Democrat) and creating diversity welcoming committees.

The Pew Charitable Trusts recently published articles titled “Population Growth Doesn’t Equal Wage Growth in These Cities” and “The Mystery of Pittsburgh: How Some Shrinking Cities Are Thriving in the New Economy.” I ask, how is this possible in light of our commissioners’ dire forecast? Easy: Quantity doesn’t equal quality. The articles highlight that recruiting employers that pay higher wages is far more important than adding population and minimum-wage jobs and costly social services that follow.

The Foundation for Economic Education, using Census Bureau data, estimates that hundreds of thousands of Americans are leaving high-tax states like neighboring New York and New Jersey. Shouldn’t we have used that $309,000 to advertise in high-tax states to recruit employers and retirees? That would’ve been money well spent.

In 2005, we had a $60 million reserve fund. Today we have $5 million and a $44 million loan. Have we well-spent any of it? There are many ways to recruit employers or shrink to greatness without destroying the culture of Westmoreland.

John Ventre

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.