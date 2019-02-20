Letter to the editor: What’s happening to our country?

Are politicians really working for us? Can there be no compromise? Is the revelation that a governor put on a black face or white sheet, more than 30 years ago, really more offensive than the bill he backs that legalizes the murder of an infant in the late third trimester?

Must a highly regarded university cover its wall paintings of Columbus because approximately 300 people are opposed? What about the opinions of 12,000 enrollees or the alumni of that university? Do they get a say in the matter?

Do we really believe that illegal immigrants should take precedence over immigrants trying to enter our country legally? Do we really have to tear down our historical statues because a handful of people object to them?

Our history has not always been great but, judging by the people wanting to enter, we are still the best country in the world. Has our rich history been forgotten? Whatever happened to the teaching of civics? Shouldn’t our students study the workings of our government? Do people realize that all the free things being promised must be paid for by someone? Do people understand who pays for government largesse?

Do we really need “safe rooms” for college students? Shouldn’t college learning experiences include many things? Why should opposing points of view make students feel unsafe? Perhaps they are not yet mature enough to be away from home in a college atmosphere.

What is happening to our beloved country?

Dorothea Cremonese

Hempfield