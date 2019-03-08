Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: White American male will stand tall
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: White American male will stand tall

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Friday, March 8, 2019 10:00 a.m

I’m a longtime fan of Walter Williams. I think his columns are well written, and I like the way he expresses his points of view on current issues and his common-sense analysis of those issues. He is a keen observer of the human condition. I respect his opinions and often agree with his conclusions.

After reading his column “Why are we demonizing white men?” (Feb. 1, TribLIVE), I felt like I had been hit with a two-by-four squarely between my eyes. I felt guilty initially. Then, after taking stock, I realized I had been outed (sorry, Dad).

Yes, Mr. Williams, I am aware of the despicable things written and said by certain members of the media, celebrities, politicians, so-called educators and others about white American males. I don’t agree with what they have said, or have been scripted to say.

I’m a white American male. I’ve been educated, served my country, held gainful employment, raised a family, supported local business and paid taxes. I’m not deplorable. I do know better. Except for exercising regularly my right to vote, I have remained silent.

I admit it. I’ve been one of those cowards. Now that I’m out, I feel better. Thank you, Professor Williams. God, give me the courage to stand tall.

E. Nicklas

Unity

