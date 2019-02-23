Letter to the editor: Why all the wall hoopla?
I don’t know anything about the southern border. I live in Pennsylvania. So I went on Google Earth to look at the southern border. I just typed in “San Diego” and I saw that there already is a wall there. Now mind you, I only looked at California up to the mountains. I didn’t look at the whole border.
Another thing I saw was a port of entry with a big traffic jam about 2 or 3 miles long. There were tractor-trailer trucks three and four lanes across coming up from Mexico waiting to get into our country. It’s a disgrace making those truckers sit in all that traffic. Our border agents can’t possibly search every truck for drugs and smuggled people. The politicians need to finally do something about the border.
In the past our government apparently paid for and built the wall that’s already there with no hoopla whatsoever. Why all the hoopla now?
Susan Stiles
North Huntingdon