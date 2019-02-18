Letter to the editor: You know Trump is right

We hear from the media that no compromise will be reached on the wall because both sides are playing to their bases. Who are the bases?

On the one side are Trump haters, multinational corporations and their media spokespeople, Dems and Republicans who are supported by companies that want cheap labor, illegal aliens, and those who support open borders.

On the other side, we have people who believe that we need an enforceable border if we are to have a nation and be able to support our own citizenry.

Most thinking people side with President Trump. In flash polls taken during his State of the Union address, respondents approved of Trump’s stance by a 3-1 margin. An NPR poll found that his approval rating among Hispanics has soared 19 percent, to 50 percent, over the last year, since Trump has renewed his focus on the wall.

I had to laugh when former Florida Gov. Andrew Gillum, a recent panelist on ABC’s “This Week,” complained that many people are hurting, having to work more hours or more jobs just to keep their heads above water financially. So tell me how flooding our border with illegals will help the job prospects and wages of any American.

Most people know that Trump is not wrong. How much could it hurt to build the wall? We’ve done it before. Even Democrats used to support it.

Mike Contes

New Kensington