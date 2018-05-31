Letter to the editor: Good riddance, Stack; bravo, Fetterman

The voters paid attention! The stunning defeat of Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, a fourth-place finish in a field of five, is the shot heard 'round the world in Pennsylvania politics. Stack demonstrated himself unfit for office after he was reported to have subjected the employees at the lieutenant governor's mansion to a hostile work environment, berating them and subjecting them to the use of profanity. After Stack refused to heed warnings from Gov. Wolf, he was sanctioned by being stripped of many government workers. If he had been an ordinary state employee, he could have been disciplined up to and including termination for his conduct.

Stack accepted a $25,000 campaign contribution from disgraced multiple felon, former state Senate kingpin Vincent Fumo.

Stack and the governor were said to have such a chilly relationship that they do not speak. Relations between the two were so strained that Wolf declined to endorse his “partner” of more than three years.

The Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, does not wear flashy suits like Stack and he is tattooed, not one's image of a high-rolling Harrisburg politician, but he is an honorable, decent, good-hearted, intelligent, knowldgeable man who will serve the people. Bravo!

Oren Spiegler

South Strabane