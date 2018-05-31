Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letter to the editor: Highlands' blame game

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 8:35 p.m.

As a resident of Natrona Heights for 25 years, I have followed the antics of the Highlands school board and nothing has infuriated me more than this latest action ( “Highlands officials blame late business manager for fiscal crisis” ). I have been a member of many boards throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley, so I know it is the responsibility of each board member to know everything about the group's financial status. To use the deceased business manager as their “scapegoat” is cowardly and shameful.

Take responsibility for your actions. I have seen what happens when board members only scratch the surface — i.e., Sherif Abdelhak and the AHERF bankruptcy. But don't worry. The taxpayers will bail you out again.

Lorraine Azzarone

Harrison

