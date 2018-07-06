Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Vote Wagner for change

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 6, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

In his first budget request as governor, Tom Wolf proposed the largest tax increase in Pennsylvania history. He even wanted to tax day cares and nursing homes. Now the governor is at it again. To offset federal tax cuts to lower our utility bills, Wolf is promoting, as a plank in his campaign platform, an increase in taxes on utility bills. I pay enough in utilities, and voted for President Trump to keep more of my money. Now, Wolf is trying to reverse any gain that Pennsylvanians are making economically.

I am tired of paying for failed liberal policies and am ready for change. In this gubernatorial race, I am supporting Sen. Scott Wagner. Rather than do what Wolf has done and ask the people to bail him out for his failure to manage our finances, Wagner has promised to restore zero-based budgeting and control state spending.

Are you sick and tired of tax increases and no real change? Then, it's time to retire America's most liberal governor. Let's “take out the trash” in Harrisburg and give Pennsylvania back to the people. Vote for Wagner on Nov. 6.

Diane Schmitt

Kennedy

