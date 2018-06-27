Letter to the editor: Enriched by education
Regarding Tom Purcell's column “Skilled trades beat degree debt” : Mr. Purcell, you state that you majored in English at Penn State. I hope your professors don't read your column. It seems you missed logic class.
You use “six-figure income” as the goal of an education. The goal of an education cannot be determined by the dollar sign. Being educated enriches all aspects of life, both for the plumber and the lawyer. Go to the library, attend local events, tune in to educational channels, catch lectures and concerts, and never stop learning.
Granted, we need to do something about college fees. I researched and found 20 countries that offer free tuition.
Use your skills to solve this problem, Mr. Purcell, and quit calling white-collar workers “paper-pushers” — another use of the English language that your professors may not appreciate.
Frances Lynch
Hempfield