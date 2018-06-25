Letter to the editor: Trump trifecta: Not making us great

In the past few weeks, we have seen the trifecta of President Trump's attempt to make America “great again.” It started with his boorish behavior in showing up late and leaving early from the G7 summit with our allies in Canada, capped off by his claiming that Justin Trudeau “made false statements” at his press conference and that Trudeau “sabotaged” the G7 summit ahead of Trump's trip to Korea.

Trump followed this fiasco with his meeting with Kim Jong Un. The great negotiator managed to give away the store to Kim, publicly praising him for the leadership of his brutal dictatorship and promising to end the scheduled military exercises with our allies in the region. Trump again shocked our allies, South Korea and Japan, as well as the Pentagon, by canceling these exercises without consulting any of them. All this for an ambiguous “promise” on Kim's part to begin the process of denuclearizing North Korea, a promise he had previously made and failed to keep.

The latest and worst action on Trump's agenda has been the ratcheting up of his immigration policies. Jeff Sessions has managed to provide great photo ops to the rest of the world showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents removing children from the arms of mothers attempting to enter our country from Central and South America. Making things worse, Sessions claimed that his actions were completely in line with Christian sacred scripture. Sessions made not only our country look bad, but Christians as well.

If this is what Trump understands to be making America great again, then count me out of that America.

Thomas Severin

Connellsville