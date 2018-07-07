Letter to the editor: Hutch a father to former firefighter

The late Ed Hutchinson was a father to me, as he was to so many other men in the Greensburg Fire Department who had the privilege to serve with and under him.

The fire service is a brotherhood; my brothers who I served with laughed together, cried together and, in some cases, almost died together. As brothers we sought the approval of Hutch, the father of the family. He was stern and harsh at times, but his compassion and love for his fellow man was unlimited.

Hutch appointed me deputy fire chief when I was 24. Receiving his approval meant more than I can ever convey. His words of wisdom to me when he appointed me ring in my ears to this day: “Keep your head down, your mouth shut and don't (mess) anything up!” Words of wisdom to live by for a young officer.

Hutch was the epitome of the Good Samaritan proverb. His willingness to come to the aid of complete strangers and his compassion and willingness to help others in their time of need had no limits. There are very few people in life who have the gift of impacting another human being as Hutch did. His impact was on thousands, if not tens of thousands, of lives. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of his firefighters and the community.

Rest in peace, Ed.

Larry Sukay

San Diego, Calif.

The writer is a retired deputy asssistant chief of the Greensburg Fire Department.