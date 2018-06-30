Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Decency wins

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 5:28 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Though he will not admit it, we have just witnessed the president eating crow.

He had railed against the “Democratic law” that he claimed forced the separation of children from their parents who seek asylum at our border with Mexico. Lo and behold, as a political calamity was brewing for the Republicans and their chances diminishing for the approaching midterm election, he discovers that he can end the separations on his own initiative, through an executive order, as he asserts that he hated to see families being broken apart.

Is there any concern among diehard Trump supporters that he blatantly lied once again, trying to pin the separations on his ideological foes? It is unlikely.

The president cruelly sought to use children as bargaining chips to enable him to enact the most stringent possible crackdown on immigration.

The man whose life revolves around winning has lost this battle. The American people and basic human decency have triumphed.

Oren Spiegler

South Strabane

