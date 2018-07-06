Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Shootings, transgender people & society

Letter to the Editor | Friday, July 6, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Another group of people killed by gunfire. Some people blame Trump, some the guns. But who actually is at fault? Take a look in the mirror. Our society is to blame.

I'm 71 years old. When I was growing up, every boy had a pocketknife. Many had guns, mostly for hunting. I can't recall anyone being stabbed or shot. What changed?

In my day, there was no sex, drugs and killing in the movies or on TV. The Lone Ranger shot the gun out of the bad guy's hand. When boys fought, it was with fists. We drank a beer or smoked a cigarette. No drugs. Now we legalize drugs — free needles, safe places to do drugs, Social Security Disability for druggies. We were taught to respect others and the police. There was no bullying like today.

We had straight people and gay people. Gays didn't care where they went to the bathroom. Now we have transgenders. Why? In Connecticut, two transgender athletes placed first in events at the state track finals. The girls trained hard, only to lose to these students. Picture the Olympics with all men. It could happen. Say you're a transgender: What test could be given to see if you're lying? Do we let it go that far?

Who started us down this slope? Hollywood, our politicians and educators who will do nothing to stop bullying? Are any politicians or courts willing to confront this? Maybe Trump, if the swamp and Supreme Court will let him.

Calvin Fatchet

Freeport

