Letter to the editor: Elite haters in control of Democratic Party

Are the American people finally starting to get it? The “progressive left” over time has finally told us what they really think about us, in their own words. The icing on the cake was the recent IG report. Let's review:

• President Obama on the working class: “... they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion ... .”

• Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder (after we elected the first black president): “... in things racial we have always been and continue to be, in too many ways, essentially a nation of cowards.” • Hillary Clinton: “... you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.”

• MIT professor Jonathan Gruber (an architect of the Affordable Care Act): “... call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever. But basically that was really, really critical to getting the thing to pass.”

• FBI agent Peter Strzok, on Trump's election: “We'll stop it.”

• An anonymous FBI agent: “Trump's supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy (expletive).”

These elite haters have taken control of the Democratic Party I once belonged to, and they're still in denial of why Trump won. They're the best re-election campaign assets Trump could hope for.

Tom Gallant

Findlay

The writer is a Findlay Township supervisor.