Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Elite haters in control of Democratic Party

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 5:14 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Are the American people finally starting to get it? The “progressive left” over time has finally told us what they really think about us, in their own words. The icing on the cake was the recent IG report. Let's review:

• President Obama on the working class: “... they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion ... .”

• Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder (after we elected the first black president): “... in things racial we have always been and continue to be, in too many ways, essentially a nation of cowards.” • Hillary Clinton: “... you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.”

• MIT professor Jonathan Gruber (an architect of the Affordable Care Act): “... call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever. But basically that was really, really critical to getting the thing to pass.”

• FBI agent Peter Strzok, on Trump's election: “We'll stop it.”

• An anonymous FBI agent: “Trump's supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy (expletive).”

These elite haters have taken control of the Democratic Party I once belonged to, and they're still in denial of why Trump won. They're the best re-election campaign assets Trump could hope for.

Tom Gallant

Findlay

The writer is a Findlay Township supervisor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me