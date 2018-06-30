Letter to the editor: Challenging Will
Updated 4 hours ago
This letter is not intended to challenge George Will's argument on who to vote for in the November elections ( “This November, cast your vote against the GOP” ). However, it is intended to challenge his opinion on the importance of Articles II and II versus Article III of the U.S. Constitution.
In theory and in essential actuality II and III are the bedrock of our representative government. But I believe he fails to acknowledge how the judiciary superimposed itself on the application of law in recent decades. I need not cite a litany of decisions to support my view as this would generally be acknowledged by followers of the political scene (Proposition 8 in California immediately comes to mind).
It seems to me that Will is trying to over-intellectualize a simple personal opinion. Moreover, his remarks to “muck up” and obstruct the legislative process vis-a-vis the public vote is what has frustrated it so much in recent years. To me it is just more of the same — chaos leading to anarchy, and it doesn't seem worthy of a person of Will's stature. It was Aristotle who alerted us to such anarchy many, many years ago.
Louis F. D'Emilio
Penn Township, Westmoreland County