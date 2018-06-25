Letter to the editor: Does Mrs. Trump care?
Updated 5 hours ago
The actions of our leaders in the Trump era are often shocking, but the recent trip to Texas by Mrs. Trump, ostensibly to show sympathy for the immigrant children forcibly separated from their parents, is an extreme example of their cynicism.
On the one hand, her carefully orchestrated trip was an apparent gesture of sympathy for the children's plight, obviously meant to placate the majority of citizens who are appalled by the government's actions. On the other hand the message on the back of her jacket, “I REALLY DON'T CARE. DO U?” was, I believe, meant to show the hard-nosed anti-immigrant element of the Trump base that she really didn't mean it.
This well-publicized trip shows again how this administration is cynically concerned only with its own interests and is willing to blatently disregard appropriate standards of common humanity in order to achieve them.
Charles Henry
Greensburg