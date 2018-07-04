Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Some immigrants must be denied

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 8:53 p.m.

Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik's past statements make no distinction between refugees/asylum applicants and economic migrants, nor legal and illegal immigrants. Furthermore, he equates these matters to abortion.

One would think he apparently believes that Jesus taught that no country should have limits on migration. Aside from a few comments about taxation and before Pilate, Jesus barely mentioned statecraft. He certainly said nothing about pathways to Roman citizenship for anyone who snuck past the Roman border forts.

However, the Old Testament and early church teachings clearly say life begins at conception. If someone is aborted, he or she will die very young. If someone is denied entry to the US, it could be the difference between working at Starbucks in Houston or at a lesser operation in Guadalajara.

Regarding the cases that involve the safety of the applicant, consider: How many people in the world are in danger of attacks by Muslim radicals? How many have been abused recently? How many are living in poverty? Doubtlessly more than there are people in the U.S.

We cannot become the world's only refugee camp, women's shelter, nursery and CareerLink all in one. The more the merrier, but we need to accept some people but deny others.

Michael Piano

Murrysville

