Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Paris accord: Unicorns & rainbows

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

In response to Fred Kraybill's letter on the Paris accord ( “Pittsburgh can get to 100 percent renewable energy” ): The agreement called for $100 billion per year in “climate finance” from 2015 to 2025; $420 million to finance “climate risk insurance” and $3 billion in grants for the “Green Climate Fund.” The U.S. gave a $500 million grant in 2016; John Kerry, then secretary of State, committed the U.S. to doubling its grant on a yearly basis until 2025.

The accord doesn't penalize if national goals are not met but there is a significant participation cost. The ongoing costs with no binding agreement/tangible outcome is what defines a “bad deal.” Hundreds of billions of our taxpayers' dollars were going to go to unaccountable bureaucrats; that's not a good idea.

The U.S. has already reduced carbon emissions below our “goal” from the accord and will continue to do so as coal-fired plants are replaced by natural-gas plants. Why do we need an accord under those circumstances?

Also, the “Pittsburgh, not Paris” comment was a self-evident metaphor.

Finally, “commitments” to be supplied by 100 percent renewable energy is peddling unicorn-and-rainbow solutions for consumption by the uninformed masses like the ones who think the Paris accord was a good idea.

Tom Gillen

Murrysville

